HODGES — Judith Elizabeth Moseley, 64, of 625 Ridge Road, Hodges, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home.
Born in Henley, England, she was a daughter of the late Paul Moseley, Jr. and Dorothy Attwood Moseley. She was formerly employed with Inn on the Square and was a master gardener at Clemson Extension. Judith loved hummingbirds and arts and crafts.
Surviving are her significant other for sixteen years, Maxey Briley, Jr. of the home; sisters, Paula Moseley and Jennifer Costantino; nephew, Spencer Costantino; her bonus children, Marlee Rae Briley, Shelby Duvall, and Justin Briley; cousins, Sarah and Tommy Moseley; bonus grandchildren, McKenzie Chrisley, Olivia Chrisley, Avery Briley, Macy Gray Duvall, and Kayden Argo; bonus sisters, Angie Adams (Scottie), Cheryl Carman (Randy), and Kathy Horne (Jimmy); numerous step nieces and nephews; best friend, Lisa Sivell; and fur babies, Chloe and Allie.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Fredrick Moseley.
