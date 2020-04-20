MCCORMICK — Mrs. Juanita Davis White, 81, of 14 Molean Lane, the widow of James Calvin White, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in McCormick, SC, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Louise Brown Davis.
She a member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church and a retired employee of Chamber's Plant - Greenwood Mills.
She is survived by; daughter, Shirley White, McCormick, SC; sons, James M. Davis of Greenwood, SC, and Calvin (Mary Ann) White, Edgefield; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carrie Raiford and Earthy (James) Moore, both of Greenwood, SC, and Rosa Lee Davis, Simpsonville, SC; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A graveside service will be noon Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Henry Merriweather and others assisting.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday April 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Shirley White, 1254 US Highway 378 E., McCormick, SC.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com. Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the White Family.