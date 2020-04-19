McCOMRICK — Mrs. Juanita Davis White, 81, of 14 Morlean Lane, the widow of James Calvin White, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 in Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in McCormick, SC, daughter of the late Cleveland and Louise Brown Davis.
She a member of Liberty Spring Baptist Church and a retired employee of Chamber's Plant - Greenwood Mills.
She is survived by; daughter, Shirley White, McCormick, SC; sons, James M. Davis of Greenwood, SC and Calvin (Mary Ann) White, Edgefield; 8 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Carrie Raiford and Earthy (James) Moore both of Greenwood, SC and Rosa Lee Davis, Simpsonville, SC; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives
A graveside service will be 12 Noon Wednesday, April 21, 2020 at Liberty Spring Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Pastor Henry Merriweather and others assisting.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday 4/21/20 at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Shirley White, 1254 US Highway 378 E, McCormick, SC.
Condolences maybe sent to the family at www.butlerandsonsfuneralhome.com. Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the White Family.