Joy Gravley
Rebecca Joy Anthony Gravley, 68, wife of Dana Alan Gravley, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from her home in Greenwood.
Born July 21, 1952, in Montgomery County, WV, she was a daughter of the late Rev. John David and Ida Mae Reynolds Anthony. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander University, where she earned both her Bachelors of Science and Masters Degree in Education. She was an award-winning educator and co-founder Hopewood Academy. She was previously employed as a teacher with Greenwood School District 50 for over 25 years and was District Teacher of the Year for one of those years. She also won the WYFF4 Golden Apple Award. She inspired and impacted countless students and families in and outside of the classroom.
A member of North Side Baptist Church, she was active in the Greenwood Community Theater, having assisted in directing and costume design, and was a former member and past president of the Jaycee-etts. She was active in the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and helped start on of their first online support groups as she bravely battled MS for over 20 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 49 years are a son, Anthony and wife Jennifer Gravley of Greenwood; two brothers, Gary Anthony of Greenwood and John David Anthony, Jr. of Georgia; and three grandsons, Jarron Gravley, Tabor Gravley and Hewson Gravley.
Memorial services will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Greenwood, PO Box 997, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family would like to thank Health Related Home Care for their loving and attentive care.
