Josephine "Jo" Wright Lee, 86, wife of John Robert Lee of 170 Highland Drive, died Saturday at her home.
Born in Key, AL, she was a daughter of the late William L. and Minnie McGlathry Wright. She was of the Presbyterian Faith and retired from Self Memorial Hospital as an Emergency Room RN.
Surviving are her husband of the home, a son, John Robert Lee, Jr. (Angie) of Ware Shoals, daughters, Nina L. Pittman (Frank) of Easley and Angie L. Balentine (Jimmy "Bo") of Ware Shoals. She was one of ten siblings and is survived by a brother Billy Wright of Chandler, TX, a sister, Grace Birskey of Gadsden, AL, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home, with Rev. Mark Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com