ABBEVILLE — Joseph Elijah Hadden "Catbutter", 64, of 1 Woodview Lane, Apt 11, passed Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 6, 1955 to the late James and Bessie Hadden.
Joseph was a member of the Abbeville Church of Christ. He attended Abbeville County Schools. He later joined the National Guard, where he served for over 20 years. He was also a laborer.
He was preceded in death by five siblings, John H. McDuffie, Azalee McDuffie Spearman, Charles Hadden, Mary E. Hadden and Thomas E. Hadden.
Left to cherish his memories are to two brothers, James (Doris) Hadden and William (Tara) Hadden of Abbeville, SC; one brother in law, Bishop Emmanuel Spearman; sister in law, Aretha Hadden and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends to mourn his passing.
A "stay in your car" drive-in memorial service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Abbeville Church of Christ, 405 Grey Rock Estate. To assist in hearing the services, you can tune in to 90.9 FM.