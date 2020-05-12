Johnny Washington Jr., 87, of 1608 Evans Pond Road, husband of Betty Simpson-Washington, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home. Born in Laurens County, he was the son of the late Johnny Washington, Sr. and the late Florence Boyd Washington. He was a truck driver for Greenwood Motor Lines and was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cross Hill.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; three sons, Robert (Floree) Washington and John Trey Washington, both of Clinton and John Washington of Philadelphia, PA; one daughter, Robernette Griffin of VA; three god-daughters, Juliette Cook of Mountville, Theresa Little of Laurens and Florine Williams of Greenwood; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services are private and for immediate family. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.