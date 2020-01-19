NINETY SIX — Johnny Allen Rhodes, 69, of 6505 Highway 246 S, Ninety Six, husband of Jeanie Gillion Rhodes, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Hazel Robinson Rhodes and the late Langdon Rhodes. He retired from Davis and Floyd as a Senior Electric Designer. Johnny was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan; a member of the Gamecock Club; and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. He was a Senior member of Cambridge United Methodist Church, where he was very active with the Cambridge Kids.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Dusty Rhodes of Ninety Six, Jonica Cser (Mike) of Ft. Worth, TX, and Janet Rhodes of Columbia; a sister, Peggy Rushton of Ninety Six; and a grandson, John Allen Rhodes of Rock Hill.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Rhodes.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Cambridge United Methodist Church with the Rev. Hank Brooks and Rev. Louie Murray officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cambridge United Methodist Church, 201 Kitson Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.