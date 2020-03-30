Johnny James ‘Pee-Wee’ Moore Jr.
Johnny James “Pee-Wee” Moore Jr., 66, of 106 Arnold Court, husband of Betty Moore, departed his walk of life on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Johnny James Moore Sr. and the late Annie Mae Evans Moore. He retired from Grede Foundrie; and is a member of Milway Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and an aunt.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; one son, Johnny (Shamar) Gilchrist of Greenwood; two daughters, Demetia Gilchrist and Belinda Moore Harmon, both of Greenwood; three brothers; Otis Moore, Howard Moore, and Minister Bobby (Brenda) Moore, all of Greenwood; two sisters, Lula Moore and Linda McManus, both of Greenwood; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Immauel Outreach Ministries, conducted by Rev. Lonnie Jones. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.