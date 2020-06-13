Johnny J. Martin
TROY — Mr. Johnny J. Martin, age 80, was born in McCormick County and was the son of Eunice Martin Jackson and the late John Earl Jackson. He was a member of St. Goodwill Baptist Church and a retired textile employee.
Surviving are his mother of Troy, SC; a daughter Eunice E. Martin of Troy, SC; a son Dexter(Kimberly) Patterson of Due West, SC. and three grandchildren
Private graveside service for immediate family only will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020. The family is at the home of his mother. Public viewing will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 12:00 until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home LLC.