LAURENS — Councilman Johnny B. Kelly, age 72, of 116 Mock Street, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife Linda Whitmore Kelly of the home; one daughter, Chifonda (Euan) Henry of New Jersey; one grandchild, Ian Henry of New Jersey; one sister, Geraldine Kelly of Greenwood, South Carolina.
Graveside services will be held on 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Calvary Memorial Gardens in Laurens, with Reverend Keith Cromer officiating. Public viewing on Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens.
Beasley Funeral Home of Laurens is in charge of the arrangements. The family is at their respective homes.