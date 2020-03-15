John William ‘Bill’ Cameron
John William ‘Bill’ Cameron, 84, of Abbeville, husband of Judy Goff Cameron, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bradley, SC to the late Clyde William Cameron and Grace Gentry Cameron.
A 1954 graduate of Greenwood High School, Mr. Cameron served in the US Army Reserves. In 1958, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business from Erskine College. Bill had a servant’s heart; however, his family was first and foremost. For 38 years, he owned and operated the Abbeville State Farm Insurance Agency and was a Lifetime member of the State Farm Presidents Club. His community involvement included membership in various organizations including the Abbeville Clinton Masonic Lodge #3AFM, Hejaz Shriners, Jaycees and the Abbeville Rotary Club. Bill was an active volunteer with the Abbeville Youth Athletics, a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church and the Sherry Wilson Sunday School class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wives, Helen Kelly Cameron and Barbara Glasby Cameron; a grandson, Joshua Dillion Addis; son-in-law, John Horace Benjamin and brother-in-law, Walter Roy Cooper.
Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years of the home; his children, Chris Cameron (Kay) of Abbeville, Kelly White (John) of Saluda, Lori Glace (Bob) of Abbeville, Allison Addis of Abbeville, Ashley Wargula (Mark) of Abbeville, Susan Benjamin of Greenwood, Jim Glasby (Rhonda) of Greenwood, Valorie Shea (Tom) of Abbeville, Shawn Glasby (Suzanne) of Myrtle Beach, Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Martin (Billy) of Saluda, Kim Price (Steve) of Saluda and Angie Pratt (Eric) of Saluda; a sister, Joyce C. Cooper of Abbeville; thirty grandchildren, Jessica Fadden, Jennifer Walls, Greg Young, Mike Trent, Christi Wilkie, Jessica Butler, Anna Acuna, Brad Glasby, Jamie Glasby, John Mac White, Cameron White, Bill Glace, Bryan Glace, Ben Glace, Justin Addis, Davis Whiten, Carter Whiten, Zackary Moss, Matthew Benjamin, Michael Benjamin, Mark Benjamin, Josh Shea, Matt Shea, Patrick Shea, Chad Martin, Chase Martin, Josh Price, Jacob Price, Gabe Cecil and Tess Pratt; thirty-four great-grandchildren; an aunt, Helen Bryan of Greenwood; very close family friends, Sharlla Burton and her daughter Ariel, Wayne Strickland (Virginia) and Bobby McCurry (Jackie) and a host of extended nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends 5:00PM to 7:00PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 in Harris Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 3:00PM, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Abbeville First Baptist Church with Rev. David Green officiating. You may live stream the service by visiting www.abbevillefbc.com/fbc-sermons/livestream/. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Mr. Cameron, may be sent to Abbeville First Baptist Church, 111 Ellis Ave., Abbeville, SC 29620; Shriners Hospitals for Children-Greenville, 950 W. Fairs Road, Greenville, SC 29605; or Main St. United Methodist Church Angel Tree Fund, PO Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the residence.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Cameron family.