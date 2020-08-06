John Wesley Harrison, 76, of 617 Orlando Court, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James West Harrison and Mattie Wardlaw Harrison. He was baptized at Macedonia Baptist Church and attended Brewer School. He was employed as a roofer with Lloyd Roofing and also worked at the Coca Cola Plant.
A brother preceded him in death, Robert Lee Harrison and a niece, Kenekeya Harrison.
He is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Wells of Greenwood and Wanda Sussewell of Rome, GA; a brother, James Morton of Greenwood; three sisters, Emmie Harrison, Catherine Cureton, both of Greenwood, Barbara Harrison of Brooklyn, NY; four nieces reared in the home, Tammy Harrison, Jaiaisha Calhoun, Anyriana Williams and Shakei Turner; two nephews, Deshaun Mosley and T. J. Wilson and other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Evening Star Cemetery, with Elder Nicholas Spearman officiating. Burial will be immediately afterwards. Public viewing will be at the funeral home from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to percivaltompkins@centurylink.net.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Harrison family.