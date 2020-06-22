John W. "J.W." Simpson, 78, of Leyland Court, Greenwood, husband of Nell Young Simpson, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville County, he was a son of the late Mack H. and Corrie Black Simpson. J.W. was a retired electrician with Monsanto and was a member of North Side Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Hunter, Chalmers and Marion Simpson; two sisters, Lucille Argo and Frances Moates; and two brothers-in-law, Ernest Timms and Sam Argo.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Keith Simpson (Sandra), Lisa Farmer and Stacey Cadden (Ric), all of Greenwood; two sisters, Henrietta Timms and Dot Argo, both of Abbeville; and grandchildren, Leslie Farmer, Branton Simpson, Ryan Cadden, Anna Brooke Cadden, Austin Cadden and Jessica Crowe (Nathan).
A private graveside will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Pathway House, PO Box 49723, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to North Side Baptist Church, 409 North Side Drive W, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.