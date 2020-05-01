John Hardy Darragh, 80, former resident of Woodlawn Road, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Emerald Gardens.
Born August 27, 1939, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late William and Sarah May Darragh. A graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a US Army Veteran and the former owner/operator of John H. Darragh Construction. John was also a cattle farmer for many years.
He was a member of Tranquil United Methodist Church and an avid rabbit hunter.
Surviving are a son, John Daniel "Danny" Darragh of Greenwood; a brother, William Lawrence Darragh of Greenwood; two sisters, Margie Darragh of Greenwood and Louise and husband Richard Sweet of Atlanta, GA; four grandchildren, Samantha Abigail Darragh, Sarah Darragh (Travis) Smith, Joshua (Katie) Holley and Joseph (Whitney) Holley, all of Greenwood; and three great-grandchildren, Blakely Holley, Hattie Holley and Braxton Holley.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Kay Darragh; a son, Christopher David Darragh; and three sisters, Betty Cline, Helen Brown and Mildred Darragh.
Private graveside services were conducted Saturday at Tranquil United Methodist Church with Rev. Frank Thomas and Rev. Dr. Shawn Armstrong officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.
The family would like to thank the staff of Emerald Gardens for their many kindnesses, love and devotion.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Darragh family.