John Gordon Thompson Sr.
John Gordon Thompson Sr., 76, resident of Morgan Avenue, widower of Delores Mars Thompson, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born June 24, 1943, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Rev. James G. and Flossie McCuen Thompson. A 1961 graduate of Greenwood High School, he was also a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict. He was employed with Walmart and was formerly employed with Greenwood Mills.
John was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are a son, Gordon Thompson of Salem, AL; a sister, Kathleen Moore of Greenwood; five grandchildren, John Hewitt, John Patrick Thompson, James Anthony Thompson, Joslyn Danielle Thompson and Madylyne Grace Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Corey Ryan Thompson; a sister, Lauvenia Reynolds; and a brother, William Charlton “Red” Thompson.
Private graveside services will be conducted Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Alvin Hodges officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
To honor the life of John, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Thompson family with arrangements.