John Franklin Jones Sr., 77, of 1110 Saddle Hill Road, husband of Mamie Joyce Jones, departed this walk of life on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. Born in Columbus, Georgia, he was the son of the late William Frank Jones and the late Blanche Williams. He was raised in the home of his grandmother, Annie Bell Claiborne. He was a member of Morris Chapel Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, a member of the male choir and challenges Choir, and a Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; one son, John Franklin Jones, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA; three daughters, Jacquelyn S. (Benny) Harrison of Hephzibah, GA, Dee Dee (Bruce) Horton, Sr. of Lawrenceville, GA, and Tracey (Fritz) Mason of Columbia, SC; one brother, James (Diane) Jones of Gibsonville, NC; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a special god-son, Brooks (Monica) Bryant and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.