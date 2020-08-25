John Ellis Cathey Jr.
John Ellis Cathey Jr., 82, resident of Saddle Hill, husband of Bernice Addis Cathey, passed away August 24, 2020, at his home.
Born January 25, 1938, in Mountain City, GA, he was a son of the late John Ellis, Sr. and Kate Love Cathey. He was a graduate of Rabun County High School and a 1962 graduate of the University of Georgia. John retired from the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service after more than 34 years of service. He was the Long Cane District Ranger for 15 years and had previous service throughout the country. After his retirement he continued to serve as a forestry consultant.
A member of South Main Baptist Church, he was a long-time teacher in the Adult 1 Special Class, and was a member of the Greenwood Lions Club, the SC Forestry Association, the Society of American Foresters, a past member of the Tennessee Jaycees, and a past Boy Scout Leader for the Boy Scouts of America.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 58 years, are two daughters, Janna and husband Tom Vaughan of Greenwood, Pennie and husband Daniel “Ernie” Peagler of Lexington; a brother, Dennis and wife Vicki Cathey of Cornelia, GA; five grandchildren, John Thomas Peagler, Zachary Peagler, London Peagler, Jacob Cathey and Katelyn Cathey.
He was predeceased by a son, Kevin Ellis Cathey; a sister, Karan Cathey and a brother, James Frank Cathey.
Private graveside services will be conducted Friday at Oakbrook Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Toby Frost officiating.
The family is at the home in Saddle Hill.
Memorials may be made to the Special Class of South Main Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1097, Greenwood, SC 29648, or to the Greenwood Lions Club, c/o Jerry Chastain, 112 Limerick Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cathey family.