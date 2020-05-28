John Dorsey Wyatt, 75, of 205 Roberts Drive, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Jack White Wyatt and Rebecca Stevenson McIlwain Wyatt. John received an Associate degree from Midlands Technical College and was a correction officer with the McCormick Correctional Institute. He also enjoyed farming and was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Surviving is his son, Brian Wyatt of Greenwood; former daughter-in-law, Shannon Wyatt Bowen of Greenwood; his sister, Jane W. Woodward (Terry) of Silverstreet; grandchildren, Nathanael John Wyatt of Hodges and Joshua Brian Wyatt of the home; and his close friend, Cissy Redd.
A private graveside service will be held and that service will be available to view on Tuesday by visiting John's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages can also be left for the family.
The family would like to remind anyone who is invited to and plans to attend the service to please follow guidelines for safe social distancing.
Memorials may be made to Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648 to be applied to John's funeral expenses.