John Alphonso Oliver
John Alphonso Oliver, 60, of 412 Spring Valley Road, husband of Linda Griffin Oliver, died January 24, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. He was born in Greenwood County, a son of the late John Henry Oliver and Janie Cohen Oliver.
He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, employed with Greenwood School District 50 and a graduate of Greenwood HS Class of 1977.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Linda of the home, two sons, Tori Griffin of Greenwood and Derrikus Oliver ( Latonya) of Silverstreet, SC; two brothers, Wayne Oliver of Queens, NY and Ronald Scott (Denise) of Greenwood; two sisters, Priscilla Oliver of Greenwood and Joyce (Roosevelt) Fulton of Queens, NY, and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church in Greenwood, SC, with Rev. Dr. Robert Knox , Jr officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Oliver will be placed in the church at 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers and Flower bearers will be friends and family.
The family is at the home 412 Spring Valley Road, Greenwood.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oliver family.