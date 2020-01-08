John Albert Williams Jr.
John Albert Williams Jr., 61, of 539 Sumter Street, fiancee of Debbie Roman, passed away January 3, 2020 in Abbeville, South Carolina. He was born in Greenwood, SC, October 6, 1958, a son of the late John Albert Williams, Sr. and Julia Brooks Williams. He was a member of Cokesbury Baptist Church and employed with Therma Flex in Abbeville, SC.
He leaves to cherish his memory his fiancee, Debbie Roman of the home, four sons, Adrian Thompson, Thaddeus Devlin, Kentavius Williams of Greenwood, Kendrell Thompson of Atlanta, GA; two daughters, Natasha Burton and Selena Burton of Greenwood; four brothers, Joe Louis Williams (Brenda) and Carlos Lindsey (Skylene Merritt) of Greenwood, James Williams (Ericka) and Odell Williams (Brenda) of Anderson, SC; one sister, Brenda Bobo of Anderson, SC; his mother in law, Christine Davis of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, one great-aunt and uncle, Betty Jean Jackson and Johnny Booker, both of Greenwood and a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Homegoing celebration for John A. Williams, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Cokesbury Baptist Church, with Pastor Melissa Spencer officiating.
Burial will be in Pine Pleasant Baptist Church cemetery.
Mr. Williams will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Pallbearers and flower bearers will be friends and family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com or email percivaltompkins@centurylink.net
The family is at the home and the home of a sister, Natasha Burton, 135 Stirling Ridge Apartments.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.