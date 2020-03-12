Joel Buck Bailey
ABBEVILLE — Joel K. ‘Buck’ Bailey, 58, of Abbeville died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lockhart, SC, to the late Bobby R. and Virginia ‘Gin’ Bailey.
For many years, Buck was employed with Reliable Heating and Air. He was currently associated with Stoll Industries.
Buck is survived by his brother, Reid Bailey, Jr. and his wife, Donna, of Abbeville and a nephew, Zach Bailey.
A service to celebrate Buck’s life will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the Harris Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. Pat Hodge officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials, in memory of Buck, are sent to the Abbeville County Animal Shelter, 79 Old Calhoun Falls Rd., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home of Reid and Donna Bailey.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Abbeville is assisting the Bailey family.