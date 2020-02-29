Joe Worthington
Joe Edgar Worthington, 90, resident of Abbeville Hwy., widower of Millie Collier Worthington, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood County, April 29, 1929, he was the son of the late Joe R. and Helen Bell Worthington. He was the owner of Standard Ceramics and Worthington Motors. He was an aircraft owner and pilot and a licensed master seaman.
He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his nephews Tony Worthington (Kathy), Arthur Thomas Worthington, Jr., Roger Worthington, Charles Ray Worthington, and a niece Pam Payne (Fred).
Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Mark United Methodist Church with the Rev. Steve Brown officiating. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Tony Worthington, Arthur Worthington, Roger Worthington, Charles Ray Worthington, Chuck Taylor and Bud Search.
Honorary escort will be members of the Adult I Sunday School Class.
The family will receive friends in the church social hall from 1-2 Friday afternoon.
The family requests that flowers be omitted and memorials be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 550 Hwy 72 By-Pass NW, Greenwood, SC 29649 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
For online condolences, visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Worthington family.