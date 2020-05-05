Joe Pracht
LEXINGTON — Joseph Michael Pracht, 80, resident of Wellmore of Lexington, husband of Ann Robinson Wood Pracht, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
Born in Bristol, TN, he was a son of the late John Christopher and Ann White Pracht. Joe was an attorney in private practice and was a member of Round Hill Baptist Church, taught home bible studies, and was an ordained minister.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Anne of Lexington, are his children, Jennifer Pracht-Blais (John) and Andrew Lowndes Pracht, both of Mt. Pleasant; stepchildren, Sheila Wood of Columbia, Bob Wood (Cynthia) of Marietta, GA, and David Wood (Jennifer) of Michigan; brother, Andrew W. Pracht (Mary) of Hilton Head; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John C. Pracht, II.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Saturday by visiting Joe’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com , where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Greenwood, PO Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649 (www.gwdhumansociety.org).