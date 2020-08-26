JoAnne Rattray Furman
STATESBORO, GA — JoAnne Rattray Furman, 76, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Anderson, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Malcolm James Rattray, Jr. and Mrs. Marjorie Mae Smith Rattray. She enjoyed gardening and competing in floral arranging. Her love of travel took her around the world, often sharing those trips with family and friends. Her career spanned from a start as a lab technician at Abbeville Memorial Hospital to Controller for Dr. Thomas M. Crews at Statesboro Ear, Nose, Throat and Hearing Clinic. Laughter filled her homes spurred by her doting on grandchildren, family, and friends. Her caring and endearing spirit lives on in all those she knew.
Surviving are her sons, James Rattray Furman (Carinne) of Fort Myers, Florida and Courtney Theodore Rattray Furman (Caroline) of Greenwood, South Carolina; grandchildren, Samuel Christian Rattray Furman, Anna Mae Furman, Justin Rattray Furman, Michael Thomas Furman, and Courtney (Ella) Elizabeth Furman; sisters, June Harris (Pat), Pamela Caldwell (Bill), and Jann Stanton (Eddie); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her daughter Francis Elizabeth Furman Johnson and her sister Suzy Rattray.
A private memorial service is planned at the Botanical Gardens at Georgia Southern University. Her body has been donated to the Medical University of Georgia. Memorials may be made to the Botanical Gardens at Georgia Southern P.O. Box 8039, Statesboro, Georgia 30460.
