HONEA PATH — Joann Sims, 83, of Honea Path, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at her home.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Joe W. and Raimer Murdock Sims. Joann was a secretary for Beasley & Beasley and a member of Littler River Baptist Church, where she was also the church secretary for over 50 years.
Surviving are a niece, Jean Beaver (Rodger) of Hickory, NC, and many cousins.
A private graveside service will be held and webcasting of that service will be available Friday on Joann's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.