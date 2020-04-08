JoAnn Parks Chaney
SALUDA — JoAnn Parks Chaney, 81, of Highway 178 South, Saluda, widow of William Royce Chaney, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jo and Agnes Ouzts Parks. JoAnn retired from the pathology department of Self Regional Medical Center, where she was the pitcher on the softball team for many years. She was a member of Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she formerly played the piano.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Chaney Rolin of Saluda and Sherry Chaney Pruett (Wayne) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Chaney Rolin McCoy (Matt), Hunter Schultz (Katherine) and Jason Schultz (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Abigail Schultz, Madison Schultz, Eason McCoy and another great-grandchild, expected to be born later this month; her brother, Ellis “Bo” Parks (Faye) of Saluda; nephews, Jody Parks (Paige) and Mark Parks (Cindy); son-in-law, Mack Rolin of Saluda; special cousin, Judy Parks of Saluda and special friend, Gary Davis of Ware Place.
A private graveside service will be held and webcasting of that service will be available beginning on Saturday on JoAnn’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can visit to send messages to the family. A public memorial service will be announced once public health restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery Fund, 9602 Highway 178 South, Saluda, SC 29138 or to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.