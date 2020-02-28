James "Jimmy" Walter Wham, 68, of Marshall Circle, husband of Donna Moore Wham, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home.
Born in Abbeville, he was a son of the late Alvin Wham and Minnie Meece Wham Ayers. Jimmy worked with Kelley Auto and was an avid vintage car enthusiast, especially Mustangs. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Tiffaney Lobrano (Stephen) of Charleston; three sisters, Vida Griffin, Ina Sullivan and Betty Williams; and two brothers, John Wham (Ella) and George Wham (Debbie).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Richard Harrison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Jimmy Wham's account c/o Harley Funeral Home, PO Box 777, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Jimmy's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.