Jimmy Gable Sr.
ABBEVILLE — James Everett “Jimmy” Gable, Sr., 74, resident of 882 Bulls Horn Road, husband of Jane Baughman Gable, passed away Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 at his home.
Born in McCormick, SC, he was a son of the late James Press Gable and Annie Lee Collins Gable.
Jimmy served most of his life as a public servant having worked for over 20 years with the SC Highway Patrol, during his time with the patrol he was assigned as personal escort for the late Gov. John West. Upon leaving the patrol, he became Sheriff of McCormick County and served for 2 terms. He finished his career working for Blyth Funeral Home for over 20 years. Jimmy loved life and enjoyed spending time and laughing with his friends.
Survivors include his beloved wife Jane Baughman Gable of the home; a daughter Tracy Sullivan (John) of McCormick, SC; a son James Everett “Jim” Gable, Jr. (Kelly) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; step-daughter Codi Crawford and step-son Tyler Crawford; five grandchildren Morgan Waldrop (J.C.), Madison Gable and McKenna Gable, Raegan Campbell and Addilyn Waldrop.
Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chandler Chapel at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with Mr. Cliff Thomas officiating. The burial will follow in Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, SC. The family is at the home 882 Bulls Horn Road, Abbeville, SC.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to services at the funeral home.
Memorials in memory of Jimmy may be made to Abbeville County Animal Services, 79 Old Calhoun Falls Rd. Abbeville, SC 29620.
