Frank "Jim" Loyd Truelove, 46, of 410 A Pitts Circle, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of Jimmy L. Truelove and Faye Ellis. He was employed by Truelove Drywall and he was of the Christian faith.
Surviving in addition to his father and stepmother, Michele, and mother are his son, Gavin Truelove; sisters, Pam Bishop (Brad), Jessica Cure, and Connie Carroll and brother, Billy McGee (Jerri Lynn).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Amy Norris Truelove.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Lethco officiating.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family members are at their respective homes.
