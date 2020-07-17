James Walter "Jimmy" Smith, 61, of Pinehaven Drive, husband of Valerie Vaughn Smith, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greer, he was a son of the late Joe Eargle Smith, Sr. and Joan Valter Smith. Jimmy owned and operated CASC Sales and was a talented metal craftsman. He attended Temple Baptist Church for over 40 years and attended South Main Street Baptist Church. Jimmy was a member of Ninety Six Eureka Lodge 47. He was an exceptional gardener and adored husband, father, brother and uncle.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a son, Elijah Lee Smith of Boston, MA; two sisters, Joan Smith Hughes (Brad) of Waterloo, and Christi Smith Allison (Buck) of NM; two brothers, Joe Eargle Smith, Jr. of Hickory, NC and Travis Thompson (Cheryl) of OK; several nieces and nephews; his parents-in-law, Alton and Mirin Vaughn; and sisters-in law, Rhonda Vaughn McDowell (Don) and Patricia Vaughn Goodman (Gene), all of Ninety Six.
A private graveside service will be held 4 p.m. on Sunday at Elmwood Cemetery, with the Rev. Dr. Toby Frost and the Rev. Johnny McDaniel officiating.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to the Ninety Six Ministerial Association.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.