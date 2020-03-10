Jim Ouzts
MCCORMICK — James “Jim” Ouzts, 92, of Highway 378, McCormick, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his home.
Born in Edgefield County, he was the son of the late Arthur Jackson Ouzts and Essie Lee Powell Ouzts. He retired from the U. S. Forestry Service and was a lifetime member of Concordia Lodge # 50 AFM of Edgefield. He was a member of Rehoboth Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are a sister, Birda Rushton (Virgil) of Greenwood; nine nieces and nephews; and several great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Stanley Sprouse officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.