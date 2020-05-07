Jim Irwin
ABBEVILLE — James ‘Jim’ Irwin, 80, of Abbeville, husband of Priscilla Garvin Irwin, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Abbeville Area Medical Center. He was born in Abbeville to the late James and Mary Caroline Price Irwin.
A 1958 graduate of Dixie High School, Jim received his degree from the University of Georgia in 1962. He served in the South Carolina National Guard. Jim was employed with Carolina Chemicals for 20 years as a salesman for insecticides. His tenure as an independent insurance agent was completed after 40 years of service having been associated as an Area Manager for Woodmen Life Insurance Company and Sales Representative for the Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) Life Insurance Company.
He was actively involved in his community by serving as Chairman of the Abbeville County Zoning Board of Appeals, Chairman of the Abbeville County Tax Payers Association and on the Abbeville County Soil and Water Commission. Jim was also a member of the NRA, Woodmen Life Society and on the board of directors for the Long Cane Cemetery Association. He enjoyed gardening and cheering on his Georgia Bulldogs.
Jim is survived by his wife, Priscilla, of 58 years of the home; daughter, Dayna Irwin Harris of Greenwood; brother, Allen Irwin and his wife, Louise, of Greenwood; and two grandchildren, Jamie Reynolds and his wife, Kristin, of Dawsonville, GA and Anna Reynolds of Greenwood.
Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, May 9, 2020 between the hours of 8 a.m.-noon at Harris Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Long Cane Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Jim, may be sent to the Cold Springs Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Ethan Zook, 1301 N. Main Street, Abbeville, SC 29620.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Irwin family.