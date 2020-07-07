Jim Gresham
James Clifford “Jim” Gresham, 73, of Greenwood, husband of Betty Wise Gresham, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of the late Carlton Clifford and Marguerite Gresham. Jim attended DeKalb Technical School and retired from the US Navy following twenty years of service, where he was an electronics technician and served during the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. Following retirement, he was a truck driver with Werner Enterprises. He was a HAMM radio operator and was a member of Bold Spring Baptist Church.
Jim is survived by his wife of 36 years; two stepdaughters, Carla Wise and Pamela Gardner, both of Greenwood; his sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Barry Bishop of Eatonton, GA; step grandchildren, Brandie Jackson, Robert Spencer and Leland Scruggs; step-great-grandchildren, Bruce Jackson, Travis Jackson and Cody Jackson; step-great-great-grandson, Weston Blake Wallace; his niece and her husband, Amy and Randall Champion; great-nieces and nephews, McCall Jones and Coleman Jones.
He was preceded in death by a great nephew, Logan Jones.
A private service will be held, which can be viewed at 2:00 pm on Thursday by visiting Jim’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you may also leave messages for the family. Private burial with military honors will follow at Bold Spring Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bold Spring Baptist Church, 2806 Callison Road, Troy, SC 29848.
The family is at the home.