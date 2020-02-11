Jessica Nicole Prince
ABBEVILLE — Jessica Nicole Prince, 35, resident of 1108 Cambridge St., Apt. #505, passed away Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020 at her home.
Born in Abbeville, SC, she was a daughter of Scotty Prince and Karen Brewer.
She was a self-employed housekeeper and loved life and her family.
Survivors are: Her mother Karen Brewer of Abbeville, SC; her father Scotty Brewer of Asheville, NC; a son Caden Prince of the home and a daughter Gracie Prince of the home; a brother Travis Prince of Abbeville, SC; her grandmother Renee Brewer of Abbeville, SC; a favorite aunt Lisa Leach of Abbeville, SC.
A Celebration of Jessica’s life will be conducted Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at the Chandler Chapel in Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Marion Argo officiating. The family is at the home.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to services at the funeral home.
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Prince family.