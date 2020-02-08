Jesse Wrapp, 90, of 903 Central Avenue, husband of June Carroll Wrapp, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Eugenia Rapp. He joined Second Damascus Baptist Church at an early age and was a faithful member. He served as Sunday School Superintendent and was currently serving on the Deacon Board.
He was employed by Greenwood Mills (Harris Plant) for 38 years and provided custodial services at Harris Baptist Church for over 50 years.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bennie Mae, John, Carrie and Virginia.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; three sons, Jesse Anthony Wrapp of the home, Stanley Wrapp of Greenwood, SC and Jimmy Holloway of Charlotte, NC; one daughter, Sandra (Jesse) Harris of Stockbridge, Ga.; one brother, Joseph (Patricia) Rapp of Greenwood, SC; one sister-in-law, Susanna Smith and one brother-in-law, James Carroll both of Philadelphia, Pa; four grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Second Damascus Baptist Church with the Rev. Leroy Robertson officiating. The body will be placed in the church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Parks Funeral Home is assisting the Wrapp Family.