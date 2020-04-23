Jesse Charles Aiken

Jesse Charles "TopCat" "J.C. Aiken, 83, widow of Clarice Woods Aiken, peacefully departed this earthly walk of life on April 21, 2020, at Emerald Gardens Assisted living. Born in Abbeville, he was son of the late Jesse James and Rosa Lee Parker Aiken.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy from 1955 to 1976 and served in the Vietnam War after his service in the Navy he went to work in the shipyard in San Diego. He and his wife made their home in San Diego for 30 years until they moved to Atlanta and then home to Greenwood.
J.C. was a fond lover of golf and after he retired he spent time playing for fun and in golf tournaments where he won many trophies and awards. He also loved to fish, dance and do projects around the house and spend time with family. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his sister; Barbara A. Dean, of Greenwood, nephews, Vernon (Tamara) Aiken of Powder Springs, GA, Robert Dean, Anthony Aiken and Theodore Aiken Jr., all of Greenwood, SC, nieces, Tamika(Winston) Fisher of Columbia, SC, Bonnie Faye (Burnell) Mason of Greenwood, SC, and Audrey (Everette) Thompson of Fayetteville, GA; Shelby Adams and Andrea Adams of CT, a brother-in-law, William Adams of CT, a close friend and neighbor Doris Cannon, of Greenwood and a host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing for J.C., will be on Friday, April 24, 2020, from 12-6 p.m. at the funeral home. A private service will be held for the immediate family only at a later date. The family is at the home of his sister Barbara Dean, 353 Marion Avenue. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com , services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.