Jerry W. Barnes
Jerry W. Barnes, 74, of Ronnie Drive, husband of Ann Brooks Barnes, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Oscar Lee and Ruby Gregory Barnes. He retired as a supervisor with Greenwood Mills after 40 years and worked with Greenwood Plating for two years following his retirement. Jerry was an avid Clemson fan, a Nascar fan, loved working outdoors and loved children. His passion was music and loved listening to all of Elvis’ songs. Jerry was a former member of New Market Baptist Church and was a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, was on the prayer committee and sang in the choir.
Jerry is survived by his wife of the home; his daughters, Denise Uldrick (Mark) of Simpsonville and Stacy Sargent of Ninety Six; his son, Brian Barnes (Kerri) of Ninety Six; sisters, Diane Peppers (Phil) of Bradley, Joyce Desidare and Debbie Turner, both of Greenwood; brothers, Ronnie Barnes of Greenwood and Ricky Barnes (Kathy) of Anderson; grandchildren, Deanna Sargent, Hayden Ridlehoover (Adam), Austin Sargent (Courtlyn), Katelyn Barnes and Sydnie Uldrick; great-grandchildren, Ella, Brynn, Maverick, Gracen, Roger, Kinley and Jaxson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cheryl and Lowell Califf and their children, Toni Bowen and Kevin Califf (Tammie); and his little dog, Bandit.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Roger Sargent; great-grandchild, Teagan Rains; and brothers, Johnny Barnes, Royce Barnes and Billy Ray Barnes.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful caregivers for the love and care that was given to Jerry — Stella Moss of Agape Hospice Care and Juanita Settles and Sharon Bell of Caregivers of the Upstate.
A private graveside service will be held. A webcast of the service will be available on Sunday by visiting Jerry’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org/donate) or to New Market Baptist Church, 906 Ninety Six Highway, Greenwood, SC 29646.