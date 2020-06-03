Jerry Franklin Whitt, 80, husband of Peggy Warr Whitt, died June 2, 2020 at Morningside in Greenwood.
Born October 30, 1939 in Seneca, he was a son of the late George Franklin "Frank" and Mildred McKee Whitt. Mr. Whitt was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from the United States Postal Service. He was an avid softball player for many years and was of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving are daughters, Deborah McAlister, Deanna Willis, and Rebecca Whitt and a brother, Dennis R. Whitt of Greenwood. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald L. Whitt.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2 p.m. in the Family Center at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
