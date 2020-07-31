Jerry Clayton Jones
SALUDA — Jerry Clayton Jones, 79, passed away peacefully at Self Regional Healthcare on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after a short battle with Covid-19. He was the son of the late William Jones and Ellee Harmon Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Linda and two daughters, Tricia Crouch (Scott) of Saluda and Farrah Leaphart (Benji) of Leesville, three grandchildren, Madison Crouch, Cooper Crouch and Matthew Leaphart, one sister, Lois Hyatt of Rock Hill and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl and Gordon Jones and four sisters, Frances Brooks, Dorothy Hipp, Dell Seigler and Sarah Seigler.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Saluda and retired from Monsanto/Solutia after 38 years of service. He was a God fearing man who loved his home and family. He found his greatest joy riding on his tractor or simply sitting in the pasture watching his cows graze.
He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church where he had served in many capacities over the years.
A graveside service will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hillary Taylor, Rev. Burton Campbell and Rev. Dan Bradley officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, c/o Clara Riley, 242 Bethany Church Road, Saluda, SC 29138.
