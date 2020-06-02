Jenny Gantt Rosenberg
MCCORMICK — Jenny Gantt Rosenberg, 87, resident of 212 Spyglass Court, Savannah Lakes Community formerly of 207 Marshall Avenue in Abbeville, SC, passed away Monday June 1, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Born in Cateechee, SC, she was a daughter of the late Blease Gantt and Ruth Wilson Gantt.
She was the widow of the late Philip Harby Rosenberg.
Jenny was a retired homemaker. She was very sports minded and especially enjoyed cheering for her beloved Clemson Tigers and playing golf. Jenny was civic minded having given to various organizations within the community. Jenny and her companion John Yoder founded the Yoder-Rosenberg Foundation through the McCormick Arts Council a scholarship fund for a graduating senior from Abbeville and McCormick Schools. Jenny will be remembered for her out going personality and her love for life.
Survivors include her domestic partner John Yoder of the home; a son Philip (Phil) Rosenberg, Jr. (Audrey) of Abbeville, SC; two daughters Jenny Bouknight (Jack) of Newberry, SC, and Robin Rosenberg (Jim Roberts) of Anderson, SC; a sister Betty Gantt of Abbeville, SC; four grandchildren Trey Rosenberg, Ginny Lee Connolly, Brad Bouknight and Jessica Washabau and five great-grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be conducted Thursday, June 4, 2020 at noon in Melrose Cemetery.
The family is at the home of her son Phil Rosenberg, 207 Marshall Avenue, Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Jenny may be made to Hospice of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
Online condolences may be made to the Rosenberg family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Rosenberg family.