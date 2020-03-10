Jennifer Michele Gentry Freeman
CLINTON — Jennifer Michele Gentry Freeman, age 53, of Clinton, South Carolina, passed away from complications due to metastatic breast cancer on Monday, March 9th, 2020.
She was born on August 22, 1966 in Greenwood, South Carolina. She was the only child of Edna Gentry and the late Thomas Julius Gentry. She was a member of Laurel Baptist Church in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Michele graduated Greenwood High School in 1984, before attending Lander University and receiving a Bachelor of Music Education, and then further receiving her Masters in Special Education from Converse College.
Michele worked as a Special Education teacher at Clinton High School for 31 years, where she diligently worked to improve students lives, and leave Clinton better than she found it. She was always at the forefront of anything happening on campus; including sponsoring homecoming festivities, prom, graduation, and the National Beta Club, along with countless other student activities.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Richard Lance Freeman; her two sons, Regan Freeman and Riley Freeman; her 93 year old mother, Edna Duncan Gentry, and countless loving friends, all of whom will miss her very much.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Gray Funeral Home in Clinton. Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rosemont Cemetery in Clinton, South Carolina.
In lieu of flowers or visitation to the home, memorials may be made to the Self Regional Healthcare Cancer Center Via the, SRH Cancer Fund, 1325 Spring Street, Greenwood, South Carolina, 29646 or the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, South Carolina 29325.
The family of Michele Freeman would like to thank Laurens County School District 56 for giving her work meaning, Self Regional Healthcare Center for top notch treatment as she fought this battle, and the Hospice of Laurens County for making her final days comfortable and peaceful. She will be loved and greatly missed by all who were better off from knowing her.
She remains, so much stronger than the storm.
Gray Funeral Home of Clinton.