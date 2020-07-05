DONALDS — Jennifer DeWitt, wife of Timothy DeWitt, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 43 on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Camden, SC to Marsha Vernell Gainey Logan and the late Mark Johnson.
Jennifer was a 1994 graduate of Conway High School and attended Fayetteville Technical College following high school. She loved spending time with her family, pets and riding her motorcycle.
Jennifer is survived by her husband of 23 years, Timothy, of Donalds; four wonderful children, Austin Spencer of North Carolina, Ryan Spencer, Bailey DeWitt and Chayton DeWitt all of Donalds; her mother, Marsha Vernell Logan of Honea Path; two brothers, Kevin Johnson of Honea Path and Matthew Johnson of Missouri; two sisters Terra Keator (Zane) of Jacksonville, FL and Ramona Johnson of Iva; as well as, many other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10:00AM to 11:00AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Harris Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be 3:00PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, 1875 Antioch Road, Camden, SC 29020.
The family is at her residence.
