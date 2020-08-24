Jennie Hildegarde Garren, 97, resident of Greenwood, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Greenwood, August 16, 1923, she was the daughter of the late James Furman Garren Sr. and Mattie Lou Herin Garren. She retired from The Vogue, after working in retail for most of her adult life.
She was a member of South Main Baptist Church.
Surviving are a nephew, William G. Camp and wife, Denise of Greenwood; a niece, Jennie Camp Hudgins and husband, James Keith of Clemson; and special caregiver, Tonia Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Willie Garren Camp; brother, James Furman Garren, Jr.; nephew, Joe Hardin Camp; and niece, Ann Camp McCune.
A private family graveside took place Monday at Oakbrook Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to South Main Baptist Church, PO Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.
