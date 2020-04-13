Jeffrey Lamar Peppers Sr.
Jeffrey Lamar Peppers Sr., 54, of 3401 Callison Hwy., went to his Heavenly home, Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Jeff was a proud graduate of Faith Home and he recently worked on Faith Home’s staff. Jeff was a painter, great cook and avid gardener.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Diana, of the home; son Jeffrey, of Ninety Six; step-children, Robert and Crystal Waters, of New Hampshire; his mother and step-father, Sandra and Richard Gardner; mother-in-law, Gloria Phillips; along with brothers, Tracy Peppers, Phillip and Diane Peppers and Ken Peppers and a half-sister, Judy Stone.
He was predeceased by his father, Troy Peppers, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
The family is at the home of his mother.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Peppers family.