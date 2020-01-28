Mrs. Jeannette Elizabeth Holloway, 74, of 108 Mims Drive, widow of George Holloway, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in New Rochelle, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edith Evelyn Walker.
She leaves to cherish her memories; two sons, Kevin Bartee of New Rochelle, NY, and Bryan Keith Holloway of Raleigh, NC; one stepson, George Holloway of Newark, NJ, six step-daughters, Regina Holloway of McCormick, Freda (Doug) Cotton of Oxford, NC, Joyce (James) Holloway of Richmond, VA, Lyvonne Holloway of Fayetteville, NC, Paula Holloway of Greensboro, NC, and Jennifer Holloway of Irvington, NJ; one brother, Douglas Bartee of Tuckahoe, NY; two sisters, Vivian Walker and Joyce Jackson-Tate of Raleigh, NC; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services are noon on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Upper Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in McCormick, conducted by Pastor Jimmy Gilchrist. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church, on the day of the service. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.