Marion Jeanette Smith, 91, of Greenwood, SC, was welcomed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 26th , 2020.
A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Jeanette was born in June of 1929 in Ninety Six, SC, to Vergle and Charles Clayton Smith, and was a graduate of Greenwood High School.
She is preceded in death by her former husband, James Coke Turner of Ninety Six , her parents, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Lloyd and Effie Turner of Ninety Six, her son-in-law, Joseph Alfred Bishop, her sisters Grace Smith Strickland of Greenwood, Lily Smith Etheridge of Augusta, GA, and her brothers Elmer Smith of Augusta, GA, and Jesse "J.C" Smith of Savannah, GA.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Joan Bishop of Greenwood, two grand-children, Jeny Bishop Kerscher (Chris) of Greenville, SC and Joseph Bishop (Leigh Ann) of Athens, GA, six great-grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Ford, Noah, Kate, and Blake, and her sister, Betty Smith Brown of Greenwood.
"Nan" as she was known to so many was a blessing to everyone she met. As a faithful follower of Jesus, she dedicated her life to serving others. She was blessed with the fruits of the Spirit and was a perfect example of God's loving kindness. A gifted poet, an amazing cook, a talented seamstress, floral designer, and gardener, she was the epitome of selflessness and a beacon of light for the Lord. Whether making a cake or chocolate pie for a friend, opening her home to neighbors, volunteering her time at church, or praying tirelessly for her loved ones, she dedicated her life to serving generously. Her poetry was known throughout the community as a source of encouragement to those in happiness or despair.
According to her grandchildren, she could have held a Guinness Book of World records for the best pancakes, lasagna, and strawberry cake ever made, and the most hole-in-ones at a putt-putt course.
Jeanette's early career was as a professional seamstress for many in the Greenwood community. She began her bookkeeping career at Western Auto and later worked as an office manager at Discount Furniture. She was a member of the First Assembly of God and most recently attended Westside Baptist Church. When she decided to retire to keep her grandchildren, she also began a cleaning service and became a caregiver for the elderly until she was 86 years old.
She was known to many as a friend, but she was known to God as a disciple. She always said her greatest gift was her salvation, and her greatest wish on this earth was to lead others to Christ.
God gives us many gifts and we know she was indeed a gift to many. Our love for her knows no end and we rejoice that she is in the arms of our Lord. We have the blessed assurance we will be reunited with her again.
Pallbearers will be Barry Brown, Elmer Smith, Andy Brown, Jerry Rentz, Hal Brown, Keith Bishop, and Mark Simmons.
A celebration of life will take place 3 p.m. Saturday, August 29 at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, 1425 Montague Avenue, Greenwood. The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Edgewood Cemetery.
Per CDC guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or the Faith Home, PO Box 39, Greenwood, SC 29648.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Smith family.