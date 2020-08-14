Jean Elizabeth Still Tommie, 89, former resident of Wingert Rd., widow of William Joseph "Joe" Tommie, Sr., died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Morningside of Greenwood.
Born January 7, 1931 in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Ouzts and Annie Beth Mitchell Still. Mrs. Tommie was a graduate of Greenwood High School and Lander College. She was employed by Lander College as Secretary to the President. After becoming a mother, she decided to be a homemaker and care for her family.
She was a member of Greenwood Women's Club and a charter member of Laurel Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth T. Christensen and husband, Eric of Greenwood; three sons, William Joseph Tommie Jr. and wife, Joy of Woodstock, GA., H. Daniel 'Danny" Tommie and wife, Sherri of Greenwood, Michael Keith Tommie and wife, Cathy of Charlotte, NC.; six grandchildren, Joely Berkland, Katie Winchester, Christopher Tommie, Jeremy Tommie, Will Tommie, Campbell Tommie; nine great-grandchildren; and her loyal and beloved companion, "Sparky".
A private family graveside service will be conducted at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. James Rogers officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of South Carolina, 326 Montague Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
