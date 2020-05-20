Jean Spruill Milburn, 93, widow of Robert E. Milburn, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Morningside Assisted Living.
Born in Nashville, TN, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Elizabeth Thompson Spruill. She was a member of the Greenwood Community Church of the Nazarene.
Mrs. Milburn is survived by her daughters, Jan DiPietro (Damon) of Marietta, GA and Carol Gray (Charles) of Hodges; her sons, Robert E. Milburn, Jr. (Lisa) of Nashville, TN and John Milburn (Kim) of Tampa, FL; her brother, Howard Spruill of Franklin, TN; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Smith of Irmo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Nashville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that memorials be made to the Greenwood Community Church of the Nazarene, 2022 Cokesbury Road, Greenwood, SC 29649.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.