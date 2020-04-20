Imogene "Jean" Bohler Faulkner, 90, resident of 113 McDowell St., widow of William M. "Billy" Faulkner, Sr., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Born in Lincolnton, GA, July 3, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Jeffrey Sr. and Frances Minerva Holloway Bohler. She retired from Parke-Davis (now Cardinal Healthcare) and was a member of First Assembly of God.
Ms. Faulkner was predeceased by her son, William M. "Butch" Faulkner, Jr.; a grandson, Clinton William "Clint" Faulkner; two sisters, Evelyn B. Arnold and Lavern B, Goldman and three brothers, J.J. Bohler, Jr., Clint Bohler and Ernest Bohler.
Surviving are a daughter, Linda Parsons and husband, "Bunny"; two granddaughters, Brooke F. Styron and Heather F. Oliver; one great-grandson, William Holden Styron and two brothers, Morgan Bohler and Rev. Gerald Bohler.
Private graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Gerald Bohler and Rev. Phil Cochrane officiating.
Ms. Faulkner's family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Julia, Trudy, Mary and Dee for the special care they provided to Ms. Faulkner.
In lieu of flowers it would be appreciated if memorials would be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood SC 29646 or to Trinity Hospice of Augusta, 1212 Augusta West Parkway, Suite 2B, Augusta, GA 30909.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Greenwood, SC is assisting the Faulkner family.